The Hutchinson City Council is backing away from plans to install four artistic pillars in downtown Hutchinson as part of the city’s streetscaping for the Main Street reconstruction project this summer.
The plan was to install four brick pillars with tree sculptures on top in four locations along Main Street: the north side of Dairy Queen, the south part of Library Square’s portion facing Main street, the north side of Citizen’s Bank and the south side of the post office.
Back in November, the council approved up to $38,000 to help pay for the proposed $80,000 pillar project. When bids for the project came back, however, the cost of the pillars was approximately $3,248 over budget.
“The Public Arts Commission talked about it and we didn’t want to ask the council for more money for the project,” Council Member Steve Cook said. “We appreciate the support we had.”
In lieu of the pillars, however, Cook said the commission had another idea for the council to consider. It would like to build footings in the same four areas where the pillars were planned to be installed. The footings would allow other future downtown art projects and give the city greater flexibility. For instance, Cook said, the pillar project could be installed at a later date when more funds are available, or the footings could be used to add more art to the annual Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll.
“Sometimes pieces that are submitted are smaller and would fit better downtown where we have buildings closer together, versus out in the open on a trail or some other places,” Cook said about the sculpture stroll. “The other advantage is they’d be accessible year-round, while on the trail there is snow during the winter.
“We thought this was a great opportunity to add more pieces to the sculpture stroll and add more art downtown.”
Kent Exner, the city’s engineer, estimated the footings would cost about $2,500 each.
Council Member Mary Christensen also voiced support for installing the footings.
“I’ve always thought we should have some art downtown,” she said, “whether we’re putting it on those pillars or we have something that makes our downtown more beautiful.”