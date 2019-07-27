Hutchinson City Council hopes to finalize purchase plans for the former Econofoods building during a closed meeting Monday, according to Mayor Gary Forcier.
“That’s where we’re looking to move (the police station) to,” Forcier said.
The former Econofoods building along Washington Avenue East has been vacant since November 2013. During council discussions earlier this year, the building was identified as a possible location for a new public safety complex. The current police station has been in use for 30 years, and the department is outgrowing the facility.
“The biggest issue with our building is just space,” said former Police Chief Dan Hatten in 2017. “The police department has grown since the building was built in 1989.”
According to state law, meetings may be closed to discuss certain property transactions, but City Administrator Matt Jaunich said any final decisions would be made at an open meeting.