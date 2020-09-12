Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Sept. 8 meeting:
SURPLUS PROPERTY: Approved the sale by auction of a Public Works 2004 Ford Explorer SUV that was replaced in 2020. Fahey Sales will handle the auction, and any proceeds from the sale will go into the vehicle-equipment replacement fund.
POLICE RADIOS: Approved the purchase of new police portable radios and headsets at a cost of $198,401. Police Chief Tom Gifferson said the new radios are needed to have access to State of Minnesota encrypted resources and give Hutchinson police greater interoperability with other agencies and jurisdictions within the state.
SOUTH CENTRAL DRAINAGE PROJECT: Awarded a $715,066 contract to Hjerpe Contracting of Hutchinson for Phase 2 of the South Central Drainage Area improvements project. Hjerpe was the lowest of five bidders and came in 40 percent below the city’s estimate for the project.