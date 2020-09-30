Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Sept. 22 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted donations of $1,000 from the Hutchinson Hockey Association, and $250 from an anonymous donor for the purchase of the sculpture “Slapshot” to be installed outside Burich Arena.
SURPLUS PROPERTY: Approved the sale at auction of a 1996 Excel 60-foot electric stacking conveyor and a 2001 custom built power pack. Proceeds from these sales will be credited back to the CreekSide Soils compost fund and refuse fund, respectively.
METAL SHOP: Approved a conditional use permit to allow a fabrication shop at 115 Erie St. S.E.
ASSESSMENTS: Approved assessments related to the State Highway 15 reconstruction and overlay project for adjacent property owners.