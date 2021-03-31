Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their March 23 meeting:
TORT LIABILITY: City Council opted not to waive statutory tort liability limits of $500,000 per claimant and $1.5 million per occurrence for July 2021 to June 2022. The city historically has not waived the municipal tort because doing so would expose the city to claims above the statutory limit, and require the city to purchase excess liability coverage. The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance trust requires the city make this decision each year.
EQUIPMENT: Approved the purchase of a 2021 Felling trailer from Titan Machinery for $78,362. This is considered an early purchase, but was recomended by committee. The current 2004 XL Specialized equipment trailer used by CreekSide to haul equipment to sites it services has experienced significant rust and corrosion issues.
COLLATERAL APPROVAL: Consented to an agreement between the owner of Cornerstone Commons, KGB Cornerstone Commons, and Royal Credit Union. KGB is assigning tax increment financing from 2006 as collateral to obtain a loan from Royal Credit Union. The city is not affected by the transaction, and the city attorney had no concerns.
SITE PLAN: Approved an application for a 1,258 square foot addition to the building at 225 Shady Ridge Road Northwest. The addition will improve the common area and staff spaces of the city. It also configures the parking lot to better accommodate the facility. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the plan.
waiver of tort liability
2021 felling trailer purchase
collater al assignment of payment
225 shady ridge road nw