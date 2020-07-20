Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their July 14 meeting:
STREET CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS: Approved resolutions ordering improvement plans and seeking bids for street crossing improvements on State Highway 7 and Montana Street.
SALE OF LAND: Adopted an ordinance authorizing the sale of city land to Droptine Properties for the construction of a facility for Rite-Way Conveyors. The facility is expected to relocate 26 jobs to Hutchinson with four more in the works and another two that would need to be filled within two years of the plant opening.
CONSTRUCTION BONDS: Authorized the issuance of $2.4 million in general obligation improvement bonds. The projected bond expense for the city came in lower than expected. The money is for summer projects, namely the city's contribution to the Main Street construction project and the city's contribution for a Civil Air Patrol utility extension.
STATE OF EMERGENCY: Authorized an extension of the state of emergency in Hutchinson until the council's Aug. 11 meeting. City Administrator Matt Jaunich said there is no immediate local emergency, but the extension matches the governor's extension for the state, and allows the city to use safety measures as needed, and to collect reimbursement for costs associated with the COVID-19 response.