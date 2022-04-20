Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their April 12 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted a donation of $5,000 from Hutchinson Kiwanis Club for improvements and additions to Hutchinson Kiwanis Park. Also accepted cash donations for the Fireman’s Park project. Goebel Foundation gave $10,000, Hutchinson Kiwanis Club gave $1,000 and Patrick and Jessica Chapman gave $1,000.
PERMISSIONS: Approved a short-term gambling license to St. Anastasia catholic Church for April 22, 2022. Approved granting permission to Crow River Winery to dispense liquor at the Garlic Festival, Minnesota Pottery Festival and Arts and Crafts Fair. Issued a transient merchant license to Virginia Hightower of TNT Fireworks for June 11-July 12 in the Walmart parking lot.
PUBLIC HEARING: Approved a resolution setting a public hearing for 2022 street mill and overlay. The city is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to fund the project with a portion of the city’s municipal state aid. The hearing will be May 10.