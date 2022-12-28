Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Nov. 22 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted $1,625 from the Hutchinson Lions Club for improvements to Lions Park. Accepted $1,317 from Todays’ Women of Hutchinson for the Fireman’s Park project.
APPOINTMENTS: Appointed Aric Jensen to the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee to August, 2025. Appointed Priscilla Rauch to the Senior Advisory Board to January, 2026. Reappointed Matt Cheney to the Hutchinson Utilities Commission to December, 2027.
APPLICATIONS: Approved an off-site gambling permit for Hutchinson Hockey Association for Jan. 21, 2023, at Crow River Golf Club. Approved a temporary liquor license to Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company for Dec. 24, 2022.
ASSESSMENT: Approved an assessment agreement with McLeod County for 2023. The per parcel cost did not change from 2022. Costs are expected to go up by about $15 due to two additional parcels. The fiscal impact was listed at $43,927.
TRAFFIC CONTROL: Approved parking restrictions. To facilitate improvements on Roberts Road Southwest — from Alan Street Southwest to Dale Street Southwest — parking will be restricted on the north side of the street, while allowing parking on the south side except between midnight and 6 a.m., Nov. 1-May 1.