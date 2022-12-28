Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Nov. 22 meeting:

DONATIONS: Accepted $1,625 from the Hutchinson Lions Club for improvements to Lions Park. Accepted $1,317 from Todays’ Women of Hutchinson for the Fireman’s Park project.

