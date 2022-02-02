Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their Jan. 25 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted two donations to the Hutchinson Police Department: $50 from Thomas Kennedy and $2,000 from Village Ranch. Also accepted two donations of $146,836, one to each the Hutchinson Police Department and Hutchinson Fire Department, from the Lillian M. Nemitz Estate.
COVID: Rescinded the city’s COVID-19 vaccination, testing and face covering policy. The policy was previously approved to comply with an Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirement. The Supreme Court blocked the order.
TATTOO: Approved a resolution adopting findings of fact and reasons for approval of a conditional-use permit to allow a tattoo establishment at 18 Main St. S.
STRUCTURE MOVE: Approved a resolution adopting findings of fact and reasons for approval of a conditional-use permit to move a structure larger than 200 square feet from 135 Franklin Street North to 225 Washington Avenue West.
PAVEMENT: Approved a low bid from Landwehr Construction of St. Cloud for the 2022 Pavement Management Program project. The bid was $2.4 million, about 7% higher than the engineer’s estimate.