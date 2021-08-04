Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their July 27 meeting:
AUDIT: The City of Hutchinson had an unmodified, "clean" audit. Its net position increased $8.55 million. The general fund increased $375,928. Expenditures were $392,934 under budget, largely due to COVID. Most government funds have a positive fund balance.
LIFT STATION: Approved a purchase order to administer wastewater lift station improvements of $61,848. On behalf of the city, Nero Engineering reviewed a quote for rehabilitating the McDonald's Lift Station. The station was originally planned for rehabilitation in 2023, but issues with the station's pumps were found. The project estimate was $70,000.
BOILER REPLACEMENT: Approved a quote of $78,230 from Foster Mechanical to replace the Hutchinson City Center boilers. The boilers are 29 years old and considered at the end of useful life. The new boilers will be more energy efficient.
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT COSTS: Approved an increase in pay to construction manager Contegrity Group. The new pay is $225,170, a $65,170 increase based on an increase to the overall construction budget of city projects.
DONATION: Approved a donation of $2,477.06 from United Farmers Cooperative to the Hutchinson Fire Department.
MEMORY CARE: Approved a conditional-use permit to Thriving Minds LLC for a nursing home to provide specialized care and rehabilitation for residents suffering from various types of memory loss at 710 Park Island Drive S.W. The house was used as a hospice home from 2006 to 2011 and converted into a nursing home for residents with movement disorders in 2012, but has been vacated for the past few years.