Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their March 28 meeting:

SURVEY: Approved a proposal authorizing staff to work on the National Citizens Survey for 2023. Every four years, the city conducts the survey, which is a comprehensive and statistically accurate survey for local governments. The national Research Center and the International City/County Management Association collaborate on the survey. It reviews community life, government service quality and resident participation in community activities. Results are benchmarked against other local governments. Past surveys have helped set policy. The cost is $26,650.

