Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their March 28 meeting:
SURVEY: Approved a proposal authorizing staff to work on the National Citizens Survey for 2023. Every four years, the city conducts the survey, which is a comprehensive and statistically accurate survey for local governments. The national Research Center and the International City/County Management Association collaborate on the survey. It reviews community life, government service quality and resident participation in community activities. Results are benchmarked against other local governments. Past surveys have helped set policy. The cost is $26,650.
FIREWORKS: Approved a transient merchant license to Virginia Hightower of TNT Fireworks for June 20-July 5, 2023, in the Walmart parking lot.
GRANT: Approved a resolution allowing the city to complete a Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources grant application for funds for the Otter and Campbell lakes restoration project. According to the Minnesota State Legislature: “The function of the LCCMR is to make funding recommendations to the legislature for special environment and natural resource projects, primarily from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.”
PARKS: Approved the first reading of an ordinance change that would allow city staff approval of large gatherings of 75 people in parks to be sufficient for picnics, graduations and other such events. Parks, Recreation and Community Education staff and the police department have a detailed process for applicants who wish to have large gatherings. Such a change would no longer require City Council approval for each event. The ordinance change would still require City Council approval for even larger events, such as RiverSong and Arts in the Park.