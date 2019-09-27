Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted three donations: $500 from James and Arlene Martini to the Hutchinson Police Department Law Enforcement Park fund; equipment worth $4,205.64 from Goldeneye Solutions Inc. to be used for the reverse osmosis water treatment project; and $2,552.50 from the Hutchinson Elks for pavers at the Veterans Memorial Field flagpole display, and to build a new bike fix-it station at the Recreation/Aquatic Center.
FIFTH AVENUE: Approved change orders to the Fifth Avenue South reconstruction project, including a $1,420.57 bituminous density incentive payment to Duininck Inc.
SOUTH GRADE: Approved change orders to the South Grade Road improvements project that includes an additional $1,292.50 for five temporary business specific routing signs.
DONATION RETURN: Returned a $6,495 donation to the Hutchinson Elks that was previously accepted on Aug. 27. The donation was intended for Hutchinson Police Services to purchase a rescue phone to be used during hostage or similar situations. However, the Minnesota Gambling Control Board has since notified the Elks that state law prohibits charitable gambling donations to law enforcement agencies.
AUCTION: Approved the sale at auction of a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice at Fahey Auctioneers in Glencoe. The vehicle was originally used by the Building Department.
APPOINTMENTS: Approved the following appointments to the Public Arts Commission: Jackie Fuchs until August 2022, Patrick Hiltner until August 2022, and Kay Voigt until August 2021.