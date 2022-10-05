Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Sept. 27 meeting:

GAMBLING: Approved short-term gambling licenses to Crow River Cutters for Dec. 10 at Hutchinson Elks Lodge and Feb. 11, 2023, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.