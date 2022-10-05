Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Sept. 27 meeting:
GAMBLING: Approved short-term gambling licenses to Crow River Cutters for Dec. 10 at Hutchinson Elks Lodge and Feb. 11, 2023, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
CATERING: Approved an annual caterer’s permit for River House Kitchen + Drinks LLP. The applicant would like to provide liquor catering services in the city. The applicant meets statutory requirements and city requirements.
CAR WASH: Approved a site plan and conditional-use permit for the construction of a new carwash facility at 1490 Montreal St. S.E., Hutchinson, the former Advanced Auto Parts store. According to city documents the plan is to remove the old building and redevelop the site. The planning Commission unanimously recommended approval. The application is from Cory Kampschroer, Due North Carwash.
PUBLIC HEARING: Approved a public hearing for Oct. 11 to review required changes to the stormwater ordinance. Changes will be related to chloride management to reduce discharges of chlorides to public waters. A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permit requires the city meet certain requirements.