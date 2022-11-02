Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Oct. 25 meeting:

ROBERTS ROAD: Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing on a proposed road project on Roberts Road Southwest during the regular Nov. 22 City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The plan calls for partial reconstruction from Alan Street to Dale Street.

Tags