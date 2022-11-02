Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Oct. 25 meeting:
ROBERTS ROAD: Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing on a proposed road project on Roberts Road Southwest during the regular Nov. 22 City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The plan calls for partial reconstruction from Alan Street to Dale Street.
JEFFERSON STREET: Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing on a proposed road project on Jefferson Street Southeast during the regular Nov. 22 City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The plan calls for work from Airport Road to Edmonton Avenue as a cooperative project with Mcleod County.
GAMBLING: Approved an application from Brownton Baseball Association to rpovide gambling devices at River House Kitchen + Drinks at 122 Main Street South, Hutchinson.
LIQUOR: Approved a temporary liquor license for Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company to dispense liquor at a special event on Nov. 25, 2022.