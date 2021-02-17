Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Feb. 9 meeting:
LAKE RESTORATION: Approved a resolution directing City Administrator Matt Jaunich to apply for grants on behalf of the city. This is the next step the city must undertake to receive money from the state, which was approved from 2020 bonding funds. The money is to be used to improve Otter Lake and Campbell Lake, the south fork of the Crow River and other tributaries to these lakes.
WASTEWATER ASSESSMENT: Approved an engineering services agreement to complete a detailed assessment of the existing water and wastewater supervisory control and data acquisition system. The city has been working on the assessment and on identifying future needs. The approved agreement permits the final design effort associated with the project. The arrangement between the city and Advanced Engineering is not to exceed $198,000.
LEASE EXTENSION: Approved a lease extension to Innovative Foam. When the business moved into the city's Enterprise Center three years ago a three-year lease was signed with the option for a two-year extension. Innovative Foam exercised the option to extend the lease through 2022. The city uses the Enterprise Center to promote local manufacturing and business growth.
COVID RENT: Approved a new rent agreement with Laser Dynamics at the Enterprise Center. Due to adverse economic conditions brought about by COVID-19, the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority gave tenants at the Enterprise Center the option to defer payment for rent for several months this past summer. Laser Dynamics accepted the option. The new agreement lays out how back rent will be paid.