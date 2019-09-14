Hutchinson City Center

Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:

DONATION: Accepted a donation of a statue from Jon and Keith Kamrath to be placed in Veterans Memorial Park. The statue, which is a faceless soldier, is tentatively scheduled to be placed in the park around Memorial Day next year, according to Mayor Gary Forcier. 

TRAFFIC SIGNS: Approved the removal of "No Parking" signs from the north side of Denver Avenue Southeast, between Bradford Street and Sherwood Street. 

DITCH AERATION PROJECT: Approved the wastewater treatment ditch aeration project for a total cost of $155,440.00. Gridor Construction Inc. was awarded the bid to start construction on the project. The City Council previously approved of project equipment procurement at its Aug. 13 meeting. 

RECYCLING SERVICES: Approved recycle aggregate crushing services from Intex Corporation for $114,840 to crush up to 30,000 tons of blacktop and concrete stored at CreekSide Soils. The crushed material, bit-con, is then available for purchase to contractors and the general public.

SALE OF BONDS: Approved the preparation and sale and refinancing of general obligation improvement bonds for a total value of $5.86 million. Bonds issued will go toward 2019 improvement projects such as reconstruction of Fifth Avenue, South Grade Road corridor and Technology Drive.  

PUBLIC MEETING: Approved Nov. 4, 2019, as the date for the annual city employee and volunteer recognition event. The event is 5:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center. Invited attendees and an adult guest are provided a complimentary meal. This is a public meeting, and city administrator Matt Jaunich will give a report on the state of the city. The cost of the event is $2,500 from the city council budget.

COUNCIL MEETING: Rescheduled the Dec. 24 City Council meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in order to avoid attendance conflicts due to Christmas Eve.

