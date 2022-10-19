Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Oct. 11 meeting:
DONATIONS: Approved donations of $265 from residents for the Hutchinson Fire Department for the Fireman’s Park project. “We were there the week after it opened and there were 50 people there, and I said that was more people than I have seen at Fireman’s Park in the last six years. ... Kudos to everybody who helped out with the project,” said City Council Member Chad Czmowski.
APPOINTMENTS: Affirmed five reappointments to local committees. Andy Nissen and Steve Hahn were reappointed to the Airport Commission to September 2025. Deb Card and Mark Hanneman were reappointed to the Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee to August 2025. Tracy Marquardt was reappointed to the Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee to August 2024. Patrick Hiltner was reappointed to the Public Arts Commission to August 2025. Mark Lansink was reappointed to the PRCE Board to August 2025.
INTEREST: Approved the interest rate for the 2021 adopted assessment roles. Each year the city bond for roadway and infrastructure improvements, the City Council must set the interest rate for the special assessments to be certified to the county. the interest on the assessments is at the “true interest rate” on the 2022 improvement bonds, plus 1%. That comes out to 4.508%.
CHANGE ORDER: Approved a change order for the 2022 pavement management project. A variety of items such as extra work and additional material costs worked out to an increase of $8,184.