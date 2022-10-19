Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Oct. 11 meeting:

DONATIONS: Approved donations of $265 from residents for the Hutchinson Fire Department for the Fireman’s Park project. “We were there the week after it opened and there were 50 people there, and I said that was more people than I have seen at Fireman’s Park in the last six years. ... Kudos to everybody who helped out with the project,” said City Council Member Chad Czmowski.

