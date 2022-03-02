Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their Feb. 22 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted a donation of $500 from Crow River Sno Pros and $2,000 from Village Ranch for the Fireman’s Park project. Also accepted a donation of $4,016 from Hutchinson Fire Relief Association for equipment for Hutchinson Fire Department.
HARDEES: Approved a conditional-use permit to 1982 Holdings to remodel the former Hardees restaurant building at 96 Fourth Ave. N.W., Hutchinson. Hardees closed last year. The building will be remodeled for office space for a financial planning company. The Minnesota Department of Transportation requires a change-of-use permit for the property. The applicant must work with MnDOT to obtain all required permits.
FORFEITURE: Approved a resolution transferring $26,247 in drug forfeiture money to the police department. Such funds are typically used for police vehicles, training site improvements and other equipment.
Wastewater: Approved a resolution for plans and specifications and to order advertisement for bid on a wastewater treatment facility ditch aeration project. The project includes removing the remaining two rotors and replacing them with aerators/mixers, constructing platforms for mounting them, installing starters within an existing electrical room, and wiring. The cost is estimated at $400,000.
LOCAL CONTROL: Approved a resolution regarding control of land use tools. The resolution will be sent to the League of Minnesota Cities and Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and shared with local legislators. The resolution states Hutchinson prefers local control of land use, zoning and housing. The resolution is in response to legislation that is being introduced, which could take away certain aspects of local control. Proponents say the legislation will make housing more affordable. The resolution says it will not address the true barriers to increasing the housing stock in rural Minnesota.
COMPOSTING: Approved a purchase of technology and equipment for a covered aerated static pile composting system. The system will replace CreekSide’s in-vessel container composting system. The system with the lowest price, which is from Green Mountain Technologies, was determined to suit the needs of the operation. It is priced at $121,684.