Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Nov. 9 meeting:
SMALL BUSINESS: Approved a request to have Washington Avenue from Main Street to Hassan Street shut down for Small Business Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 27. There will be a ping-pong ball drop during that time with prizes from local businesses.
SNOWPLOW: Approved the purchase of a 2023 Mack Granite single-axle cab/chassis for $112,843, and towmaster truck equipment including a snowplow, wing plow, sander and more for $104,372. It will replace a 2003 Mack truck snowplow that will be sold at auction.
AIRPORT: Approved a maintenance and operation agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics for the Hutchinson Municipal Airport for the next two years. Under the agreement, the airport is eligible for reimbursement of a portion of funds spent on maintenance and operation. In general, it covers eligible expenses at 75%, up to a maximum of $27,445 per year. Also approved was American Rescue Plan Act funding for the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration informed the city it was eligible to receive $32,000.
AIRPORT/JEFFERSON: Approved a resolution pursuing funds for safety improvements. McLeod County is seeking fund for improvements at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 115 and Jefferson Street Southeast and has asked the city be a joint applicant for a total of $1 million in grants from Federal Safety Funds. Jefferson Street will likely be transferred to city jurisdiction in the future. A roundabout is planned for the intersection southeast of Hutchinson.