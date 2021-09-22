Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Sept. 14 meeting, with Gary Forcier absent:
OVERLAYS: Approved a payment of $51,226 to Bertram Asphalt for maintenance overlays on Arizona Street, Carolina Avenue and Harrington Street. The three roads were identified as in need of maintenance. The project consists of filling potholes, milling curb edges, milling around manholes, tack coat and paving. Work is to be completed prior to Nov. 1.
UNCLAIMED PROPERTY: Approved a resolution allowing the sale of unclaimed property at public auction. Items include several bicycles, a golf bag, a liquid cooler, a dog kennel and an electric scooter. Fahey Sales will handle the auction.
SURPLUS AUCTION: Approved a resolution allowing the sale of a 2016 Chevrolet Caprice at public auction. It is a surplus vehicle with Hutchinson Police Services. Fahey Sales will handle the auction.
CITY BOARDS: Approved the following appointments: Jeff Hoeft to the PRCE Board to August 2024, Jeremy Carter and Nathan Winter to the Sustainability Board to May 2024, and Matt Beilke to the Police Commission to May 2024.
HOMECOMING: Approved a parade permit for Hutchinson High School in reference to the 2021 Homecoming Parade. The parade is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. It will start at the Hutchinson Middle School parking lot on South Grade Road, travel down School Road and end at the Hutchinson High School parking lot. During that time, South Grade Road between Dale Street and School Road will be closed, and School Road between South Grade Road and Roberts Road will be closed.