Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their July 28 meeting:
DONATIONS: Approved a $150 donation from Our Savior's Lutheran Women's Guild for Law Enforcement Memorial Park, and a $1,000 donation from the Hutchinson Health Auxiliary to the Hutchinson Fire Department. The donation to the fire department will be used for a new dryer used in cleaning firefighter personal protection equipment.
SURPLUS EQUIPMENT: Approved the sale of a 2004 Ford Ranger 1/4 ton 4x2 regular cab pickup and a 2000 Bivitec screen plant from CreekSide Compost. Both items were replaced in 2020. They will be sold at auction and the proceeds will go back to the compost fund.
CREEKSIDE PAVEMENT: Approved a $79,622 purchase requisition with Bertram Asphalt Company of Paynesville to repair pavement at the CreekSide Composting facility. The quote from Bertram was the lowest of three bids.
FIRE TRUCK: Approved the purchase of a new 3,000-gallon fire tanker truck for $261,869 for the Hutchinson Fire Department. The complete cost of the truck will be reimbursed from the rural townships served by the Hutchinson Fire Department when it is delivered in 2021.
3M SUPPORT: Approved a resolution of support for 3M’s application to the state Job Creation Fund for $175,000 of assistance. 3M is requesting the state assistance because it is considering the addition of a new product line at its production plant in Hutchinson. The project would result in an estimated $50.6 million of new investment at the Hutchinson 3M facility and create 10 new jobs over the next three years, with pay ranging from $20 to $29 per hour, plus benefits. A resolution of support from the community is required as part of the application. There is no cost to the city.