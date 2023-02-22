Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Jan. 14 meeting with Pat May absent:
LICENSES: Approved a temporary liquor license for Hutchinson Jaycees on March 11, 2023, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Approved a short term gambling license to the Hutchinson Rotary Foundation on May 5, 2023, art Art's Place.Approved a premises permit application for Brownton Baseball Association at River House Kitchen + Drinks at 122 Main Street South.
ROAD WORK: Approved resolutions declaring costs to be assessed and ordering preparation of a proposed assessment, and calling for a hearing on the proposed assessment, for items on a: Roberts Road Southwest project, 2023 pavement improvements project, and a Jefferson Street Southeast project.
FRANCHISE: Approved an ordinance granting a 20-year franchise renewal to Citizens Bank and Trust Company. In 2003, the city granted a 20-year agreement to place and construct an awning and vestibule into the right-of-way area on First Avenue.
SOFTWARE: Approved a contract with Civic Systems for software services to manage human resources, payroll, finance, business licensing, special assessments and utility billing. Staff reported sever deficiencies with the reporting capabilities and operations of software the city was using. The total cost is $78,950, all but $32,768 was previously budgeted.