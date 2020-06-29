Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
DONATION: Approved a $3,000 donation from the Hutchinson Huskies baseball club to assist the city with construction of a new outfield baseball fence at Veterans Memorial Field, which is expected to cost $45,000. This was the first of five planned annual donations from the Huskies that will total $15,000. The city has budgeted $30,000 for the remainder of the fence project, which was part of its five-year capital improvement plan.
TRAFFIC SIGNS: Approved the installation of stop signs at three intersections: Ash Street Northeast and Griffin Avenue Northeast (north and southbound traffic on Ash Street), Ash Street and Northwoods Avenue Northeast (northbound traffic on Ash Street), and Northwoods Avenue and Hillcrest Road Northwest (eastbound traffic on Northwoods Avenue and southbound traffic on Hillcrest Road).
SURPLUS EQUIPMENT: Approved the sale at auction of surplus equipment that includes a 2005 Dodge Dakota 1/2 ton 4x4 extended cab pickup, and a 1980 Hyster pneumatic compactor. This equipment was replaced in 2020. They will go up for sale at the June fleet and government services auction conducted by Fahey Sales. Proceeds from the sales would be deposited into the vehicle-equipment replacement fund or the appropriate enterprise fund.
MONTANA STREET: Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, to discuss proposed crossing improvements at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Montana Street. The proposal includes installation of a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon traffic control device, street lighting and other improvements.
SPECIAL MEETING: Scheduled a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the City Center to discuss the 2019 audit report.
RESCHEDULE MEETING: Rescheduled the Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting to start at 4 p.m. due to state law that prohibits public meetings 6-8 p.m. on Primary Election Day.