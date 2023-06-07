With Gary Forcier, Chad Czmowski and Dave Sebesta present, members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their May 23 meeting:
DONATION: Approved a resolution accepting $500 from Hutchinson health Foundation for Shady Ridge Park.
CROW RIVER: Gave permission to Crow River Winery to dispense liquor at the Minnesota Pottery Festival, July 29-30 at West River Park, the Garlic Festival, Aug. 12 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds and the Arts and Crafts Fair, Sept. 15-16 at Library Square.
LIQUOR LICENSE: Approved a temporary liquor license for the Glencoe Fire Department Relief Association for June 16-17 at the National Power Pull at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Approved a temporary liquor license for Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company for July 8, 2023. Approved a temporary liquor license to River Song Music festival for July 14-15 at Masonic West River Park.
PUBLIC ARTS: Approved a first reading regarding ordinance changes directing the Public Arts Commission. The changes are meant to adhere to a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding freedom of speech as it relates to art on private property. Updates also are meant to better define the role of the Public Arts Commission.