Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
ASSESSOR: Approved a $43,702.50 agreement to have McLeod County assess the city's property in 2020. The city has 5,827 parcels that will be assessed at a rate of $7.50. The total is up $22.50 from last year due to the addition of three parcels.
PURCHASE: Approved a $197,627 purchase for a 2020 Case 621G wheel loader, with a bucket, snowplow and wing plow. It will replace a 2003 Case 621D wheel loader.
PUBLIC HEARING: Set a Jan. 28 public hearing for the State Highway 15 project, from Second Avenue Northwest to Airport Road South. The estimated city cost of this project is $2.47 million and an assessable cost of $520,000. An estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing.
NO PARKING: Approved a resolution to remove "No Parking" signs from Lakeview Lane Southwest. This was done in response to a petition by residents.
COMMISSION: Reappointed Anthony Hanson to the Hutchinson Utilities Commission to December 2024.
REVIEW: Scheduled a closed meeting Jan. 14 for the annual performance review of City Administrator Matt Jaunich.
FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE: Approved the second reading and adoption of a new ordinance regulating transient merchants/peddlers and food vendors.