Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Its meetings are the second Monday of the month.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:

ASSESSOR: Approved a $43,702.50 agreement to have McLeod County assess the city's property in 2020. The city has 5,827 parcels that will be assessed at a rate of $7.50. The total is up $22.50 from last year due to the addition of three parcels.

PURCHASE: Approved a $197,627 purchase for a 2020 Case 621G wheel loader, with a bucket, snowplow and wing plow. It will replace a 2003 Case 621D wheel loader.

PUBLIC HEARING: Set a Jan. 28 public hearing for the State Highway 15 project, from Second Avenue Northwest to Airport Road South. The estimated city cost of this project is $2.47 million and an assessable cost of $520,000. An estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing.

NO PARKING: Approved a resolution to remove "No Parking" signs from Lakeview Lane Southwest. This was done in response to a petition by residents.

COMMISSION: Reappointed Anthony Hanson to the Hutchinson Utilities Commission to December 2024.

REVIEW: Scheduled a closed meeting Jan. 14 for the annual performance review of City Administrator Matt Jaunich.

FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE: Approved the second reading and adoption of a new ordinance regulating transient merchants/peddlers and food vendors.

Recommended for you