Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their July 12 meeting:

APPOINTMENTS: Approved three appointments to boards and commissions. Jack Daggett was appointed to the Economic Development Authority Board to December, 2027. John Lofdahl was reappointed to the Sustainability Advisory Board to May, 2025. Bill Garberg was reappointed to the Planning Commission to March, 2027.