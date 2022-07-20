Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their July 12 meeting:
APPOINTMENTS: Approved three appointments to boards and commissions. Jack Daggett was appointed to the Economic Development Authority Board to December, 2027. John Lofdahl was reappointed to the Sustainability Advisory Board to May, 2025. Bill Garberg was reappointed to the Planning Commission to March, 2027.
AIRPORT: Approved a first right of refusal to lease agreements for lots 1770 and 1780 at the airport. Tom Ashenfelter, the airport's fixed base operator, requested he be able to lease the two commercial lots identified for private hangar development. He did not provide immediate plan to expand but wants to secure an area to expand as necessary. ASI Jet AG has constructed a hangar on lot 1760. The plan is to eventually ad a hangar south of it.
LIQUOR: Approved a temporary liquor license to the McLeod County Agricultural Association to dispense alcoholic beverages at the McLeod County Fair from Aug. 18-21, 2022.
GAMBLING: Approved a short-term gambling license to the Hutchinson Fire Department Relief Association for a Sept. 10, 2022 event.