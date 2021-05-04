Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their April 27 meeting:
PARKING RESTRICTIONS: Approved a resolution removing school day parking restrictions from the south side of Lea Avenue Southwest from Alan Street Southwest to Larson Street Southwest. This discussion started due to a public request asking for restrictions to be removed from Lea Avenue Southwest. Public Works sent letters to residents living on the street and received five responses. One said to keep restrictions. Two said to remove all restrictions. Two said to keep restrictions on the north side of Lea Avenue Southwest.
ARCHITECT FEES: Approved additional fees from Wold Architects for work regarding the planned new police facility at the former Econofoods site. The scope of the project has grown with work regarding a Department of Motor Vehicles area, and plans to separate the existing building from Liquor Hutch. The fee adjustment was $82,000, bringing the total from $480,000 to $562,000.
SEEKING BIDS: Approved a resolution seeking bids for the construction of a new police facility at the former Econofoods site. Bids will be sought May 7 with a deadline of June 10. The new facility is intended to improve security for the public and staff, improve equipment and evidence storage, and move staff into one shared facility. The current building will be demolished for new construction, and an addition to Liquor Hutch.
CIVIL AIR PATROL: Approved a site plan and conditional-use permit for the construction of a new Civil Air Patrol training facility at 840 Airport Road S.W. The facility will be approximately 14,300 square feet with a proposed 3,200 square-foot hangar. The Planning Commission previously unanimously approved the site plan and CUP.