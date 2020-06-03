Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
PARK ELEMENTARY: Approved a four-year lease renewal of North Park (the land surrounding Park Elementary School) to the school district for the days and hours the school is being used by students. This practice was first started in 2008 and was done to give legal authority to the school district to prevent harassment of students during the school day. The cost to the school district is $1.
STREET REPAIRS: Approved a $78,697.10 purchase requisition to Wm Mueller & Sons for maintenance overlay projects on city streets.
DAKOTA TRAIL: Approved sending a letter to the McLeod County Board encouraging it to continue its support of the Dakota Rail Trail Project and apply for current grant opportunities.
NEW BUILDING: Approved the site plan for a new 4,000-square-foot building for Northstar Counseling Center at 1285 State Highway 7 West.
LIQUOR SALES: Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment that would allow hotels to be issued on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses. A second reading and possible adoption of the amendment is scheduled for the June 9 City Council meeting.