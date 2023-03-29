Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their March 14 meeting with Chad Czmowski absent:
ARPA: Approved the transfer of American Rescue Plan funds in an amount not to exceed $763,270 for HVAC replacements at the Civic Arena. This past June, the city accepted a low bid of $763,270 for the work. ARPA funds were identified as the funding source. The city received $1.53 million in ARPA funds overall. Of those funds, $157,237 will be used for video surveillance at city facilities, and $500,000 will be used for a Franklin Street development project.
UPTOWN LOAN: Approved a loan from the Downtown Loan Fund, to be repaid with interest, for the Uptown Grand redevelopment project on the city blocks bounded by Franklin and Glen streets, and north of First Avenue. Plans call for the construction of a 75-unit upscale apartment complex. The city is negotiating with a property owner on that lock for three properties. If an agreement is reached, the plan is to fund the acquisition with a loan from the Downtown Loan Fund to be repaid from tax increment. If the apartment project moves forward, it may be this fall or spring 2024.
UPTOWN SANITARY SEWER: Approved final preparation, project plans and advertising for bids sanitary sewer realignment project in the Uptown Grand area. Because the prior, old line runs through property, staff expect it would eventually need to be moved, even if there is no apartment project, as mentioned in the uptown loan item. The realignment will replace two blocks of sanitary sewer. The project cost is estimated to be $629,527. Various city funds and bonds would pay for the project. Assessments would cover an approximate $74,039.
BURICH ARENA: Approved a resolution transferring funds for civic arena east rink improvements. In early 2022, the city approved a low bid of $2.54 million for roof and facade work. The City Council knew at the time additional reserve funds would be needed to finish the work. The project was substantially completed at the end of 2022, and $1.3 million is needed from reserve funds to cover the gap in funds. The facility plan receives $700,000 annually from state Local Government Aid money.
CITY CENTER: Approved a resolution accepting a bid for work to replace the City Center parking lot. The lowest quote for the work was $93,565. A 5% contingency of $4,678 would also be set aside. The project has been in city plans for several years but was put off to make room for other projects.