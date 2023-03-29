Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.

Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their March 14 meeting with Chad Czmowski absent:

ARPA: Approved the transfer of American Rescue Plan funds in an amount not to exceed $763,270 for HVAC replacements at the Civic Arena. This past June, the city accepted a low bid of $763,270 for the work. ARPA funds were identified as the funding source. The city received $1.53 million in ARPA funds overall. Of those funds, $157,237 will be used for video surveillance at city facilities, and $500,000 will be used for a Franklin Street development project.

