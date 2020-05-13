Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting, except where noted:
DONATION: Accepted a $50 donation to Law Enforcement Memorial Park from Bruce and Gladys Lickfelt.
STREET REPAIRS: Approved a $112,000 purchase order to Wm Mueller & Sons for street repairs.
SEWER LINING: Approved a $103,338 purchase order to Insituform Technologies for sanitary sewer lining work on Shady Ridge Road Northwest and storm sewer lining work on Lincoln Avenue Southwest and Washington Avenue West.
LICENSE FEE: Approved a resolution to provide prorated refunds of city license fees for businesses impacted by COVID-19. The types of licenses impacted include: on-sale liquor, massage services, peddler/solicitor/transient merchant, tobacco, caterer’s permit and taproom permit. Because it is unknown how long the shut down of businesses will last, the city estimates the fiscal impact of the refunds will be anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars.
BUDGET WORKSHOP: Scheduled a virtual special budget workshop for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, to begin the 2021 budget season and discuss goals.