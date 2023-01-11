Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Dec. 27 meeting:
DONATIONS: Accepted a $100 donation from Keith and Lisa Kamrath for upcoming Shady Ridge Playground improvements. Accepted $2,000 from Village Ranch for Hutchinson Police Department equipment purchases.
APPOINTMENTS: Appointed Wanda Lambert to the Public Arts Commission to August, 2025.
EQUIPMENT: Approved the purchase of a Brush Bandit 250XP brush chipper from Tri-State Bobcat for $64,625. Chippers are considered extraordinarily dangerous equipment and are replaced about every seven years by the city. Approved the purchase of a Kuhn/Knight SLC132T biosolids spreader for $34,000 after trade in. The wastewater treatment facility’s current spreader is from 2007.
GAMBLING: Approved a short-term gambling license for McLeod County Pheasants Forever. It is for an event on March 11, 2023, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
LICENSE RENEWALS: Approved a license renewal for Shantelle Huls, CMT, for massage services. Also approved a license renewal for Quality Transportation, for taxi service.
COMPENSATION: Approved changes to the 2023 pay grid for nonunion employees. Adjustments reflect a 4% market adjustment to the 2022 pay grid. This does not indicate a 4% raise, but an increase to each position’s overall earning potential. The goal of the adjustment is to keep up with public job market data.z