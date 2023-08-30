Hutchinson City Council took the following actions unanimously at its Aug 23 meeting. Dave Sebesta was absent.
PROPERTY DONATION: Approved the donation of surplus Pollice Department property of a dispatch console to McLeod County Sheriff’s Office to use in its communication center. The console will serve as a backup.
LIFT STATION: Approved a resolution accepting a bid for Campbell Lane Lift Station rehabilitation project for $82,810 from Hjerpe Contracting. The project will consist of replacing all of the mechanical equipment within the wet well, replacing the wet well cover and access hatch, constructing a control panel pad, installing the owner provided submersible pumps, control panel and appurtenances.
LES SCHWAB: Approved a final plat for Les Schwab Tire Center. Menards requested to reconfigure property that has been previously platted as Menard Addition. The proposed plat creates two lots of the existing outlot. The south lot being created is proposed to have a Les Schwab Tire built on it in 2025. The northern lot will remain available for future development.
RENTAL: Approved a conditional-use permit for a single-family residence in a C-3 zoning district at 6 Franklin St. SW. This lot was originally developed as a single-family home in the first half of the 20th century. North Star Foundation Properties plans to remodel and use it as a high-end rental property.
DONATION: Approved a donation from Joyce Hochsprung for 40 daylilies with an estimated value of $400 to the Parks Department.