Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting, except where noted:
DONATION: Accepted a $60 donation to Law Enforcement Memorial Park from Roger and Mary Mies.
WATERMAIN: Approved a $111,885 purchase order with Juul Contracting Company of Hutchinson to reconfigure the Century Avenue Southeast water main installation that was installed in 2018. Juul’s was the lowest of three bids but still came in higher than the $63,495 engineer’s estimate.
SOUTH GRADE: Approved a $93,786 purchase order with William Mueller and Sons to perform maintenance overlay on South Grade Road Southwest to Dale Street Southwest. It was the lowest of two bids.
STATUE: Approved purchasing the sculpture “Eggspert” for permanent display in Library Square. The cost is $10,500 and would come from the city’s Public Arts account. Mayor Gary Forcier voted no.