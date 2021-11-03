Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Oct. 12 meeting:
APPOINTMENTS: Appointed Troy Pullis to the Airport Commission until September 2024. Reappointed Doug McGraw to the Airport Commission until September 2024.
DONATION: Approved a $500 donation from Steve Cook and Kay Nelson for the 2022-23 Sculpture Stroll Judges Award.
TRUCKS: Approved the purchase of two 2022 Ford F550 for the Public Works Department at a cost of $111,331. The vehicles will replace an 18-year-old Isuzu and a 23-year-old Ford.
ASPHALT CRUSHING: The city received a quote to crush asphalt for $3.69 per ton, up to 20,000 tons, and up to 25 hours of breaking at $194 per hour, along with a flat mobilization cost of $7,500 from Intex Corporation. Overall, the final cost per ton to crush will increase from the 2019 rate of $3.83 per ton to $4.31 per ton. The cost will be $86,175. Previously material was crushed in 2019, but a lack of raw materials meant nothing was crushed in 2020. Creekside accepts blacktop and concrete rubble removed from city and private projects in the area. Inventory produced from crushing is sold. Bit-con is available for purchase to contractors and the general public.
CHANGE ORDER: As construction has proceeded on the Wastewater Treatment Facility headworks improvements project, additional work and revisions have become necessary. Five sections of sidewalk need replacement, adding $952 to the project. The removal and replacement of hot water supply and return lines adds $51,374 to the project. The final completion date is not changed.
Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Oct. 26 meeting:
APPOINTMENT: Appointed Kyle Wendling to the Parks, Recreation and Community Education Board until August 2024.
DONATION: Approved a $600 donation from Walter and Lynne Clay, and a $200 donation from a local business to the Hutchinson Police Department to use for equipment. Also approved a $100 donation from Hassan Valley Lodge 109 for a flag pole at the City Senior Center.
WHEEL LOADER: Approved the purchase of a 2022 Case wheel loader from Titan Machinery for $193,090 with money from the Refuse Fund. Creekside uses three wheel loaders, two with the Compost Fund and one with the Refuse Fund, all on a 10-year replacement cycle. The new vehicle will replace a 2011 John Deere 624K with 11,550 hours as state contract pricing will expire this month, and prices will increase next year.
WATER TOWER: Approved a professional services agreement with KLM engineering for water tower repair and cleaning at an amount not to exceed $112,253. The city's water tower adjacent to Century Avenue Southeast will have interior spot coating repairs, minor structural modifications and an exterior cleaning. A recent inspection deemed the work necessary and is part of the city's capital improvement plan. The other two water towers will also be cleaned.