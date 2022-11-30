Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Nov. 22 meeting:
DONATION: Accepted a donation of $24,700 from Hutchinson VFW Post 906 for VFW Park improvements.
APPOINTMENTS: Appointed Jim Fahey to the Planning Commission to March 2027. Appointed Kim Schutt to the Parks, Recreation and Community Education Board to Aug. 2025. Appointed Elizabeth Stearns to the PRCE Board to Aug. 2025.
PARKING LOT: Approved a site plan review for a parking lot plan at 125 Main Street North. The application was made by MITGI to reconfigure the parking lot shared with Wells Fargo and the city of Hutchinson. The purpose of the change is to better manage traffic flow. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
TRAFFIC CONTROL: Approved a resolution establishing no parking on Jefferson Street Southeast from Airport Road to Edmonton Avenue Southeast after reconstruction. The project is underway with McLeod County to improve the Jefferson Street and Airport Road intersection. The section of road in question is said to have insufficient width to safely allow parking.
