Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their June 28 meeting:
DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT: Approved a resolution directing the mayor and city administrator to authorize a loan of $35,000 from the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority Economic Development Loan fund to Fire Lake Manufacturing to assist the business with a move to a larger building on State Highway 7. As part of the loan, Fire Lake Manufacturing has agreed to create one additional full-time job within the next 24 months.
GAMBLING: Approved a short-term gambling license for St. Anastasia Catholic Church for a Sept. 23-25 event.
RAVENWOOD: Approved a preliminary plat for Ravenwood South. The area was graded for development several years ago, but work halted during the 2008 recession. The preliminary plat has 40 lots. All homes are planned to be slab on grade homes. the proposal includes 18 lots for single-family homes and 22 lots for twin homes. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
DRIVE-THRU: Approved a conditional-use permit to allow for a second order point at the Culvers restaurant drive-thru. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
DINING HALL: Approved a conditional-use permit for a new dining hall building at 700 Main Street North. Maplewood Academy requested the permit. It would tear down the most southerly building on campus and add a new dining hall and parking lot. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
EQUIPMENT SALE: Approved the sale at auction of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado HD2500 crew cab pickup from the Hutchinson Fire Department. It was originally purchased by the Hutchinson Police Department and used for 10 years. It was used by the fire department as it transitioned to a smaller heavy truck fleet.