Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their May 11 meeting:
PAVEMENT REPAIRS: Approved $65,000 purchase orders to William Mueller and Sons and Bertram Asphalt for $100,000-$130,000 in anticipated pavement repairs in 2021. Using two contractors allows for flexibility within busy schedules. Most street repairs are accounted for in the streets and roadways account. The next most common repairs relate to water main leak repairs.
CONCRETE REPAIRS: Approved a $60,000 purchase order to Hanson and Vasek Construction for anticipated concrete repairs for 2021. Most concrete repairs are accounted for in the streets and roadway account. The next most common area for concrete repairs relates to storm water catch basin repairs.
POTTERY FESTIVAL: Approved sound equipment, the sale of food and alcohol, and parking on the green north of Les Kouba Parkway for the Minnesota Pottery Festival at Masonic/West River Park. The event is July 24-25. It will include vendors of ceramics, food and alcohol.
LIQUOR LICENSE: Approved an on-sale and Sunday liquor license to Flank Steakhouse at 14 Main St. S., the former Zellas restaurant location.
WORKSHOP: Approved a 2022 budget workshop for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.