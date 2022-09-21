Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their Sept. 13 meeting, with Mayor Gary Forcier absent:
DONATION: Accepted a $600 donation from Walter and Lynne Clay for future equipment purchases at the Hutchinson Police Department.
BICYCLES: Approved a resolution to sell found bicycles and unclaimed items at auction. The 36 listed items mainly consisted of bicycles, bute also included an orange and white paddle boat, electric scooters, a golf club and a skateboard.
HOUSE REMOVAL: Hutchinson applied for and obtained a grant of $676,425 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to acquire and remove three houses from the 100-year floodplain of the Crow River. Hutchinson City Council approved authorization to sign and implement the grant agreement.
GAMBLING: Approved an application to provide gambling devices at River House Kitchen + Drinks at 122 Main Street South and at Main Street Sports bar at 16 Main Street North in Hutchinson. The applications are from the Hutchinson Youth Basketball Association.
HOMECOMING: Approved a parade permit for the 2022 Homecoming Parade. It will be 12:30-1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 from the Middle School Parking lot on South Grade Road to the Hutchinson High School parking lot on School Road.