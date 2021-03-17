Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their March 9 meeting:
REPLAY PURCHASE: Approved a purchase order to Bargen Inc. for 2021 Replay application at a cost of $134,508 for 76,425 square yards. Replay is made up of agricultural products, primarily soybean oil, and is not toxic. It is used to help maintain city roadways. A study by the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute found the process results in streets with fewer distresses compared to untreated streets, and extends roadway life at last seven years. The city originally planned to use one treatment followed by a seal coat six to eight years later, but found it to be possible to continue treatments to further extend the life of a road before more expensive work is needed.
PROPERTY DISPOSAL: Approved the disposal of surplus property no longer needed for municipal operations. Staff has asked to recycle outdated equipment with services from PCs for People. All items will be accepted at no charge. Among the items to be recycled are six PCs and eight monitors.
BAGGING EQUIPMENT: Approved the purchase of bagging line equipment for CreekSide Soils from Premier Tech for $156,450. Two projects have been identified to replace components of the bagging line: $50,000 to replace an outdoor hopper in 2021 and $63,000 to replace a volumetric feeder on the bagging machine in 2022. It is recommended an additional conveyor is replaced at the same time, adding $32,000 to the purchase. If these three items were replaced separately, the price would likely increase to $183,338.