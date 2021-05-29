Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their May 25 meeting:
PARK ELEMENTARY: Granted School District 423 a conditional-use permit to renovate Park Elementary. A portion of the building will be demolished to allow room for more off-street bus parking. Discussion at the Planning Commission included the question as to if the land should be converted back into park land per an agreement between the city and school in 2004. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the CUP.
CREEKSIDE BAGS: Approved a purchase of $131,563 for SplenderGro bag film and $34,420 for WonderBlend bag film from Direct Plastics. The products are sold by CreekSide Soils. The film is purchased on an annual basis.
GROWTH PLANNING: Approved an agreement with HKGI to provide assistance with a growth planning survey. City staff hope to better understand how land adjacent to city limits can be developed in a cost-effective manner as land development costs have increased. HKGI has assisted the city with other projects, including the last two downtown master plans. The agreement cost is not to exceed $69,500.
EVENT APPROVAL: Approved sound amplification equipment and the closure of First Avenue Southeast between Main Street and Hassan Street for Dairy Days. The event is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, June 4, in Library Square. Also approved was sound equipment, alcohol sales in a "garden-type" setting, parking in the green space north of Les Kouba Parkway, and the closure of Les Kouba Parkway for Relay for Life. The event is noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 14.