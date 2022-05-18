Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their May 10 meeting:
PERMITS AND EVENTS: Approved a Carnival Permit to J&K Amusements at Hutchinson Mall for June 3-5, 2022. Approved a Concert for Ukraine event in Library Square on May 19, 2022. Approved the Memorial Day Parade for May 30, 2022. Approved the RiverSong Music Festival for July 15-16 at Masonic West River Park. Approved the Minnesota Pottery Festival for July 30-31 at Masonic West River Park. Approved Party in the Park at Library Square on Aug. 27, 2022.
LIBRARY BOARD: Reappointed Kathryn Hultgren to the Library Board until April 2025. Appointed Sue Griep to the Library Board until April 2025.
MASSAGE LICENSE: Approved a massage license to A Touch of Tranquility at 903 State Highway 15 South.
ARPA: Accepted $1.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding under the revenue loss provision to be used for the general provision of government services.