Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
ECONOFOODS: Approved a resolution to allow City Administrator Matt Jaunich to sign closing documents on the purchase of the former Econofoods building and site at 205 Adams St. N.E. The city is expected to close on the $650,000 purchase on April 15. It plans to raze the building and use the site to build a new police station.
BACKHOE: Approved purchasing a used 2016 JCB C3X compact backhoe with 30-40 hours of use on it for $72,730. It will replace a 1987 John Deere 210C backhoe that has approximately 3,625 hours of use on it. The backhoe is primarily used at Oakland Cemetery, but also for street maintenance and work at other municipal facilities.
REPLAY: Approved purchasing RepPay application for 72,498 square yards for $122,521.62. RePlay is a sealant used to treat pavement and extend its life without major reconstruction.
COMPOST SCREENER: Approved the purchase of a 2019 McCloskey 628RE trommel compost screener for $330,376. The money will come from the city’s compost fund, and the screener will replace a 2000 screener at CreekSide Soils.