Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:
WATER TREATMENT: Rejected a project bid to replace a reverse osmosis membrane at the Hutchinson Water Treatment Plant and ordered another advertisement for project bids opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31.
2018 FINANCIAL REPORT: Approved the 2018 audited comprehensive financial report from accounting firm Abdo, Eick & Meyers. Summary financial statements were printed in the July 10 issue of the Leader. Digital copies of the report are available on the city website, and a hard copy is available at the Hutchinson Public Library and Hutchinson City Center.
PRCE BOARD: Appointed Mark Lansink to the Parks, Recreation and Community Education Board for through Aug. 2022.
DITCH AERATION: Approved a ditch aeration project to improve oxidation ditch rotors, which are in poor condition. The estimated total cost of the project is $263,636.
SOUTH GRADE ROAD: Scheduled an assessment hearing and potential project award for the South Grade Road corridor improvements project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hutchinson City Center.