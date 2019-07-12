Hutchinson City Center

The Hutchinson School District 423 Board of Education meets at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Its meetings are the second Monday of the month.

 File photo

Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting:

WATER TREATMENT: Rejected a project bid to replace a reverse osmosis membrane at the Hutchinson Water Treatment Plant and ordered another advertisement for project bids opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31.

2018 FINANCIAL REPORT: Approved the 2018 audited comprehensive financial report from accounting firm Abdo, Eick & Meyers. Summary financial statements were printed in the July 10 issue of the Leader. Digital copies of the report are available on the city website, and a hard copy is available at the Hutchinson Public Library and Hutchinson City Center.

PRCE BOARD: Appointed Mark Lansink to the Parks, Recreation and Community Education Board for through Aug. 2022.

DITCH AERATION: Approved a ditch aeration project to improve oxidation ditch rotors, which are in poor condition. The estimated total cost of the project is $263,636.

SOUTH GRADE ROAD: Scheduled an assessment hearing and potential project award for the South Grade Road corridor improvements project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hutchinson City Center.

Recommended for you