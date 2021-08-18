Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Aug. 10 meeting:
BOARDS AND COMMITTEES: Interim City Council Member Pay May was assigned the following board and committee appointments: Public Arts Commission, Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Sustainability Board, Wage Committee, Marketing and Branding Committee.
AUCTION: Approved a resolution to sell at auction surplus property. To be auctioned is a 2001 wheel loader with bucket, snowplow and wing plow. The vehicle was replaced this year. Proceeds from any sale of the vehicle would go into the vehicle-equipment replacement fund.
PUBLIC HEARING: Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at City Center to consider a project to improve water and wastewater systems. Work would consist of the removal of existing programmable logic controllers, terminals and radios and installation of new equipment. Also included is providing new supervisory control and data acquisition servers and software. The cost is estimated at $1.92 million.
DONATIONS: Approved an anonymous donation of $500 to the Hutchinson Police Department toward the cost of a new training records maintenance system, and a $5,000 donation from the Hutchinson Rotary Club toward additional amenities at Rotary Park.
BUDGET: Approved a 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, workshop to discuss the city's capital improvement plan, and a 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, meeting to discuss the preliminary budget and tax levy. These meetings are open to the public.