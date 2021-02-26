Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Feb. 23 meeting. Council Member Mary Christensen was absent:
BANNERS: Accepted the donation of 168 street light banners valued at $21,996 from Hutchinson Center for the Arts. The designs on the banners were created by local artists and will incorporate the city’s new logo. Along with accepting the donation, the city approved paying $4,250 to finish the banner project.
SURPLUS SALE: Approved the sale at auction of a 2000 Zamboni through Fahey Sales. The equipment is no longer needed by the Parks Department, and proceeds will be deposited into the Equipment Replacement Fund.
MOSQUITO CONTROL: Approved a new contract with Clarke Environmental Mosquito Management for 2021-24. The cost will be about $52,200 per year, based on a typical year.
BOARD APPOINTMENT: Approved reappointing Mike Becker and Rhonda Schwarze to the city’s Senior Advisory Board to January 2024.
MONTANA CROSSING: Approved awarding a $418,387.50 project bid to Duininck Inc. for construction of crossing improvements at Montana Street and State Highway 7. The project will be funded by a combination of about $300,000 in state grants and the rest by city bond funds.