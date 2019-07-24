Hutchinson City Center

Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting. Council Member Dave Sebesta was absent:

WATER MAIN RECONFIGURATION: Approved a reconfiguration purchase order for the Century Avenue water main. The work is estimated to cost approximately $75,000 be completed by the end of the 2019 construction season.

LIFT STATION IMPROVEMENTS: Approved construction of lift station improvements at the Delaware and Shady Ridge wastewater stations. The construction is estimated to cost $180,000.

TRAVEL REQUEST: Approved a travel request for City Administrator Matt Jaunich to attend the International City/Council Management Association Conference in Nashville from Oct. 20-23. The total cost of the event is about $2,000. 

