Hutchinson City Center

Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their Tuesday meeting.

DONATION: Accepted a $1,500 donation from Friends of the Luce Line for costs associated with a tree planting project along the Luce Line Sate Trail.

POLY BAG FILM PURCHASE: Approved the purchase of poly bag film for the automated bagging line at Premier Tech, which is used by CreekSide Soils. Film bags are estimated to cost $103,965.05.

NEW EQUIPMENT: Approved the purchase of equipment needed for the wastewater treatment facility ditch aeration project. The equipment will be purchased from Aeration Industries International for $94,000.

WASTEWATER PLANT: Accepted a bid from Goldeneye Solutions of Little Falls for the water treatment plant reverse osmosis membrane replacements project. The bid was $337,680, approximately 1 percent below the estimated cost.

SURPLUS AUCTION: Approved the auctioning of surplus Public Works vehicles: a 2007 Ford 1-ton truck with a flat bed, a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck and a 1997 Ford F-150.

CONSTRUCTION NOISE: Approved an exemption to the city’s noise ordinance that allows the general contractor for the South Grade corridor improvements project to begin work at 7 a.m. on Saturdays, similar to weekdays. The project is scheduled to be complete Nov. 1.

BUDGET WORKSHOP: Scheduled two workshops to prepare for the 2020 budget at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 and 4 p.m. Sept. 10. The first meeting will focus on the Capital Improvement Plan, and the second meeting will focus on the preliminary budget and tax levy.

