Members of the Hutchinson City Council unanimously made the following decisions at their April 21 meeting:
COMPENSATION STUDY: Approved a revised market list for a 2021 job evaluation and compensation study for the city of Hutchinson. The funds for the study are in the 2021 budget. It will analyze 29 cities and counties of a comparable size to Hutchinson. Hastings and Champlin were removed from the study. Buffalo and Monticello were added.
JAYCEE WATER CARNIVAL: Approved requests to the Police Department from the Water Carnival Committee regarding the 2021 Water Carnival. The department spoke with the committee regarding COVID-19 restrictions and how they will affect the event, and found the committee to be aware of the possible changes necessary. The committee intends to follow federal, state and local guidelines. The 78th Annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival is planned for June 14-20.
PARADE PERMIT: Approved a parade permit for VFW Post 906 in partnership with American Legion Post 96 and the Disabled American Veterans for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade. Hassan Street will be closed to public traffic 9-10 a.m. between Third Avenue Southeast and First Avenue Northeast.
WASTE HAULING: Approved a renewal of the waste hauling contract with West Central Sanitation. The city first entered into a contract with West Central in 2015. The contract expired in October, but for six months service has continued as a new contract is settled. The new contract will last for seven years. There is no rate increase aside from the annual adjustment rate.