Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following decisions at their Dec. 28 meeting:
DONATION: Accepted $1,620 in donations from the Hutchinson Lions Club for playground equipment at Lions Park West.
RECYCLING AND COMPOSTING: Approved applying for grant funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Greater Minnesota Recycling and Composting program. The goal of the program is to reduce the amount of recyclable and compostable materials that reach landfills. Hutchinson would use the funds for a “Compost it Right!” outreach campaign. Staff intends to hire a firm to design and implement it. The total costs are expected at $283,000. The grant has a 25% match, which can be provided through in-kind services from staff.
SPECIAL ELECTION: A special election for a Hutchinson City Council seat currently filled in interim by Patrick May is Feb. 8 at the Hutchinson Recreation Center. Hutchinson City Council appointed election judges.
OPIOIDS: Hutchinson and other cities with populations higher than 10,000 have been asked to sign up with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office as part of a multi-state settlement with opioid distributors this past summer. By signing on, the amount of money sent to Minnesota will be maximized. McLeod County is set to receive 0.12% of the funds.