Members of the Hutchinson City Council made the following unanimous decisions at their April 11 meeting:
DONATION: Approved a resolution accepting a $3,000 donation from Troy Pullis for the Shady Ridge Park project.
EVENTS: Approved a temporary liquor license for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to dispense liquor at an event on April 27. Approved 2023 Jaycee Water Carnival requests regarding issues such as stage use, parking lot reservations and the directing of motorists. The event is June 12-18. Also approved the Dairy Day Celebration on June 2 at Library Square. Approved the RiverSong Music Festival for July 14-15 at Masonic West River Park. Approved the Minnesota Pottery Festival for July 29-30 at Masonic West River Park. Approved the Relay for Life on Aug. 4 at West River Park.
SALES: Approved the sale of a BDH-134 Gas Series Dehumidification Unit from the Civic Arena. The surplus property is due to upgrades. The item is valued at around $45,000, with a resale value of around half the amount. But long lead times for equipment could make the item more valuable. It will be bid competitively at auction. Also approved the sale of 10 tires off a Hutchinson Fire Department tanker truck. The tires have low miles and are in excellent condition but have surpassed maximum service life according to National Fire Protection Association guidelines.
EQUIPMENT: Approved the purchase of a Kuhn/Knight VTC 280 Total Mix Rotation Mixer for $114,500. The mixer will be used to mix and blend received feedstocks from the curbside organics program to prepare the materials for an upcoming composting process system. Lead times are about one year. If the new system is operational by the end of 2023, the city has the means to mix materials until the order arrives.
BOARDS: Appointed Tim Hacker to the Planning Commission to March, 2028. Appointed Dave Husfeldt to the Senior Advisory Board to January, 2026. Appointed Julie Lofdahl to Library Board to April, 2026.
